Kochi-London Air India flight deferred due to technical problems

A Kochi-London Air India flight, which was scheduled to depart at 1:20 pm on Sunday, will now depart on Monday morning, in view of technical issues.

As per an official statement by the airport authorities, it informed, "A Kochi-London Air India flight, which was scheduled to depart at 1:20 pm today, will now depart tomorrow morning. Some technical issues were reported. 182 passengers were shifted to hotels."

Further details are awaited.

