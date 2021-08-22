Left Menu

Karnataka to resume physical classes for students of class 9, 10 and Pre-University Course from Monday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday informed that children of classes 9, 10 and Pre-University Course (PUC) will get back to their schools and from tomorrow.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-08-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 22:37 IST
Karnataka to resume physical classes for students of class 9, 10 and Pre-University Course from Monday
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday informed that children of classes 9, 10 and Pre-University Course (PUC) will get back to their schools and from tomorrow. In a tweet, the Chief Minister wrote, "Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools and colleges from tomorrow. I urge my cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes."

"Our government decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of our children. All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour," he further added in the tweet. On August 6, Bommai said that that the state government has decided to commence classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from August 23 in two phases. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister regarding COVID management and the reopening of schools and colleges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021