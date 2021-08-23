Left Menu

Rolls-Royce, 15 other luxury cars impounded in Bengaluru

A Rolls-Royce car along with 15 other luxury vehicles were seized by the Karnataka transport authorities in UB city of Bengaluru on Sunday.

Updated: 23-08-2021 09:33 IST
A Rolls-Royce car along with 15 other luxury vehicles were seized by the Karnataka transport authorities in UB city of Bengaluru on Sunday. As per the information shared by the Karnataka transport department, a team led by Additional Commissioner of Transport L Narendra Holkar impounded the cars during a special drive to check luxury vehicle owners' compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.

Since no records of ownership and other details were found in the Parivahan Sewa database, the transport authorities impounded the cars. The Rolls-Royce valued at Rs 16 crores was not insured. It was registered in Maharashtra (registration number MH 02/BB2).

Other details of the car are not yet known as the person driving the car claimed that it belonged to a Bollywood actor who purchased it in 2019. (ANI)

