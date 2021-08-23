Left Menu

Five sisters tie rakhis to dead brother before funeral in Telangana's Nalgonda

Five sisters tied rakhis on the wrist of their dead brother in the Nalgonda district on Sunday before the start of his funeral procession.

ANI | Nalgonda (Telangana) | Updated: 23-08-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 09:49 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The incident took place in Malagudem village of Madgulapally Mandal in Nalgonda district where Chinthapally Lakshmaiah (50) died on Sunday after falling ill.

As Sunday was Rakshabandhan, Lakshmaiah's five sisters tied rakhi on his limp hand. The heart-wrenching scene left the whole village in mourning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

