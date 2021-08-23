Man hit by car in Delhi, dies
A man died after being hit by a car in the Baba Haridas Nagar area of Delhi on Sunday, the police said.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 09:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A man died after being hit by a car in the Baba Haridas Nagar area of Delhi on Sunday, the police said. The victim has been identified as Rattan Lal (52), who is a worker in Delhi Jal Board. Rattan was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police said that the suspect driver had been identified as Umesh (56), but as per the complainant, his son was driving the car during the time of the accident. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baba
- Delhi
- Rattan Lal
- Delhi Jal Board
- Rattan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security increased at Delhi's IGI airport after threat email
As COVID-19 cases drop, many principals, students feel Delhi schools should reopen
Rocked by sexual assault allegation, Alibaba launches investigation, suspends several staff
Nainital High Court: NHAI asked to produce FRI survey report of Delhi-Dehradun Highway in road widening case
Urology, kidney transplant OPD in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital sees four-fold surge