CM Thackeray to hold meeting with Dahi Handi Coordination Committee representatives

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the representatives of Mumbai Dahi Handi Coordination Committee from the state via video conferencing on Monday.

23-08-2021
Dahi Handi is an important ritual of Janamashtami, the festival celebrating birth of Lord Krishna. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the representatives of Mumbai Dahi Handi Coordination Committee from the state via video conferencing on Monday. Various Dahi Handi Mandals had requested the state government to allow them to hold Dahi Handi events during Janmashtami on a small scale.

Janamashtami, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna on Earth is often observed with numerous rituals of which 'Dahi-Handi' is one of the most prominent. Also known as the 'Gopalakala,' 'Dahi-Handi' is a ritual in which devotees of Lord Krishna recreate the famous act of 'Maakhan Chori' or butter stealing which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord's childhood stories. It is observed on the next day of Janamashtami. (ANI)

