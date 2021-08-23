Left Menu

India's first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 12:48 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India's first smog tower in Delhi's Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

He said the tower has been set up as a pilot project and initial trends will be available within a month. If the pilot project is successful, more smog towers will be installed in the national capital.

Earlier, officials had said that a two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational.

A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

