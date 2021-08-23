Ukraine says discussed guarantees with US, Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:00 IST
The energy ministers of Ukraine, the United States and Germany discussed how to give guarantees to Ukraine about its future as a transit country after the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Monday.

Speaking alongside him, German economy and energy minister Peter Altmaier said Berlin wants to support Ukraine's transition to renewable energy.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Crimea Platform, a summit in Kyiv designed to keep international attention focused on returning the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russian in 2014, back to Ukraine.

