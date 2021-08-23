Left Menu

IOCL Executive Director Arvind Kumar appointed as MD of Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Arvind Kumar, has been appointed as Managing Director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), said Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:09 IST
IOCL Executive Director Arvind Kumar appointed as MD of Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Arvind Kumar, has been appointed as Managing Director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), said Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Kumar has been appointed for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post or till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the decision in a meeting following the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. "Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, for the appointment of Arvind Kumar, Executive Director, IOCL, to the post of Managing Director, CPCL, for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post or till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," reads the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under Ministry of Personnel.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) in May had picked Kumar as Managing Director of CPCL, a unit of IOCL. CPCL is one of the largest refineries in South India, with an installed refining capacity of 10.5 million tonnes (mt). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021