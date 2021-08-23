IOCL Executive Director Arvind Kumar appointed as MD of Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Arvind Kumar, has been appointed as Managing Director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), said Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Kumar has been appointed for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post or till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the decision in a meeting following the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. "Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, for the appointment of Arvind Kumar, Executive Director, IOCL, to the post of Managing Director, CPCL, for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post or till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," reads the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under Ministry of Personnel.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) in May had picked Kumar as Managing Director of CPCL, a unit of IOCL. CPCL is one of the largest refineries in South India, with an installed refining capacity of 10.5 million tonnes (mt). (ANI)

