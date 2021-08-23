Students for classes 9-12 in Karnataka's Kalaburagi happy with reopening of schools

Students have expressed happiness as the schools across Karnataka reopened for classes 9 to 12 from Monday. They said they were facing issues in online classes and it will be easy for them to directly interact with the teachers now.

A student in Kalaburagi, Shakia said, "Online classes used to be interrupted due to network issues. Here we can get our queries solved directly. Mask, sanitiser and social distancing are compulsory." "I am happy with the resuming of the offline classes. I always prefer offline over online because it gives us direct interaction," another student said.

Not only the students but the teachers are also happy with the reopening of the schools. "We are happy with this decision of the Chief Minister as personal interaction is important for the students. We are going to take all the safety measures to keep us and the students safe", a teacher from the school said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday informed that children of classes 9, 10 and Pre-University Course (PUC) will get back to their schools and from tomorrow. In a tweet, the Chief Minister wrote, "Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools and colleges from tomorrow. I urge my cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes."

"Our government decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of our children. All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour," he further added in the tweet. (ANI)

