Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt for neglecting farmers issues

After a farmer allegedly died by suicide outside Mantralaya, Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for neglecting the issues of farmers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:04 IST
Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt for neglecting farmers issues
Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of the Opposition of Maharashtra Assembly. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a farmer allegedly died by suicide outside Mantralaya, Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for neglecting the issues of farmers. "This is a very unfortunate incident. There is no system left in Maharashtra to hear out farmers. The way the posting of officers is happening in the state is questionable. Later, these officers do not even care about issues of farmers and poor that come in front of them and they do not have any time for them," Fadnavis said.

He accused the government of ignoring the farmers of the state and not taking any decisions for them. Adding that the farmers' suicides were increasing in the state, Fadnavis demanded that government should probe the case of farmers' suicide outside the government office and provide compensation to his family.

A 48-year-old farmer, who was admitted to GT Hospital here after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance outside Mantralaya, died on Sunday during treatment, said sources. Subhash Jadhav (48), a farmer from Pune had allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the gate of Mantralaya on Friday.

According to sources, Jadhav had come to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil in Mantralaya. But, he was not allowed to enter the Mantralaya. Sources further said, "Some people had captured Jadhav's land in Pune. He had complained about the matter at the nearest police station. But the police station there did not take any action. Jadhav then reached Mantralaya so that his matter would be heard."

On the statement of Jadhav's son Ganesh, the Marine Drive police station registered a case against eight people under sections 306 and 34 of IPC and transferred it to Manchar Police Station in Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021