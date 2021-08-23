Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan after Taliban request, union says
Iran restarted exports of gasoline and gasoil to Afghanistan a few days ago, after receiving a request from the Taliban, Iran's Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union said on Monday. "The Taliban sent messages to Iran saying 'you can continue the exports of petroleum products'," Hamid Hosseini, union board member and spokesperson in Tehran, told Reuters, adding that some Iranian traders had been cautious due to security concerns.
Iranian exports began a few days ago, after the Taliban cut tariffs on imports of fuel from Iran up to 70%, Hosseini added.
