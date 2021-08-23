Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on his 167th Jayanti on Monday and remembered his teaching that "provides strengths to millions."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:54 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on his 167th Jayanti on Monday and remembered his teaching that "provides strengths to millions." "I bow to Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti. His teachings provide strength to millions. His emphasis on learning, social reform, and equality continue to motivate us. He gave immense importance to women empowerment as well as harnessing youth power for social change", he tweeted.

Kerela governor, Arif Mohammed Khan also paid floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru. "My humble pranams to Sree Narayana Guru on his 167th Jayanti. With our feet firm on the lofty principles advocated by this Vishwa Guru, let us allow purity to permeate our thoughts, words, and deeds", Khan said, as per PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Sree Narayana Guru was a social reformer from Kerala who led a reform movement against casteism and promoted new values of spiritual freedom and social equality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021