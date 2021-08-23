Left Menu

Elephant in tiger reserve dies of electrocution

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant, believed to be 30 years old, got electrocuted in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, forest officials said.

According to them, the animal searching for food and water got killed after coming into contact with a live wire around a fence put up by a farmer to keep wild boars off.

The officials said they have registered a case against the farmer who, they added, is absconding.

