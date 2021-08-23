One dead, five missing after Pemex offshore platform fire

At least one person died and five more are missing due to a fire that erupted on an offshore platform run by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the southern Gulf of Mexico, the Mexican state oil and gas company said on Monday. Three Pemex workers were injured and another was in a state of nervous shock, the company said in a statement. In addition, one Pemex worker died in the incident, it added.

Three workers of a contracting firm, Mexican oil services company COTEMAR, were injured and three more were missing, and another two from a firm named Bufete de Monitoreo de Condiciones e Integridad were also missing, Pemex said. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his sorrow at the incident at his daily morning news conference.

Advertisement

Pemex said it would investigate what caused the blaze at the E-Ku-A2 platform at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field in the Bay of Campeche, which was brought under control on Sunday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)