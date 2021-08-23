Odd News Roundup: Poland's Budimex, Lotos create flower-scented asphalt
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Polish construction firm Budimex and refiner Lotos have created a floral-scented asphalt in a bid to improve working conditions for road builders, Budimex said on Monday. While vapors emitted by ordinary asphalt are not harmful to humans, the novel material will provide a more comfortable working environment for construction workers paving roads, Budimex said.
