Germany open to suggestions on Nord Stream 2, but won't create obstacles: minister

Germany is open to suggestions about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project but will not create obstacles to it, economy and energy minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday. Altmaier was speaking after talks with his Ukrainian and U.S. counterparts that took place on the sidelines of a summit in Kyiv. Ukraine strongly opposes Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, calling it a threat to European security.

"From today's perspective we shouldn't reject any suggestions, but also not create any insurmountable obstacles," Altmaier told reporters.

