Left Menu

Assess crop damage,pay compensation to farmers: Ex-CM

Rajasthans former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday demanded from the state government to conduct crop inspection in the states western region to assess its damage and fix appropriate compensation to farmers. Therefore, the state government should provide proper compensation to the farmers after getting the girdawari crop inspection done immediately, she said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:51 IST
Assess crop damage,pay compensation to farmers: Ex-CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday demanded from the state government to conduct crop inspection in the state’s western region to assess its damage and fix appropriate compensation to farmers. “Western Rajasthan is in the grip of drought. According to media reports, only 10 to 15 per cent of crops of the total sowing has been left and the loss to agriculture is estimated to be worth Rs 2,000 crore,” Raje tweeted. At the same time, she said, power cuts and its supply at low voltage amid the rising temperature have also affected agriculture.

“This has increased the farmers’ concerns across the state. Farmers now expect help from the administration. Therefore, the state government should provide proper compensation to the farmers after getting the ‘girdawari’ (crop inspection) done immediately,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021