US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St open higher on boost from banks, oil

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with oil and banking shares leading the pack, as investors returned to riskier assets after a sharp selloff last week that was fanned by worries about slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.89 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,160.97.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.62 points, or 0.19%, at 4,450.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.32 points, or 0.42%, to 14,776.98 at the opening bell.

