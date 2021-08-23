US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St open higher on boost from banks, oil
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with oil and banking shares leading the pack, as investors returned to riskier assets after a sharp selloff last week that was fanned by worries about slowing economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.89 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,160.97.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.62 points, or 0.19%, at 4,450.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.32 points, or 0.42%, to 14,776.98 at the opening bell.
Also Read: Passenger bus overturns in western Turkey, killing 14 people
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 14