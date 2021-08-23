Left Menu

Germany open to suggestions on Nord Stream 2, but won't create obstacles: minister

Germany is open to suggestions about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project but will not create obstacles to it, economy and energy minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday. Altmaier was speaking after talks with his Ukrainian and U.S. counterparts that took place on the sidelines of a summit in Kyiv.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:40 IST
Germany open to suggestions on Nord Stream 2, but won't create obstacles: minister
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is open to suggestions about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project but will not create obstacles to it, economy and energy minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday.

Altmaier was speaking after talks with his Ukrainian and U.S. counterparts that took place on the sidelines of a summit in Kyiv. Ukraine strongly opposes Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, calling it a threat to European security. "From today's perspective we shouldn't reject any suggestions, but also not create any insurmountable obstacles," Altmaier told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021