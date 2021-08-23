Dharmendra Pradhan to launch initiatives of NEP 2020 tomorrow

Left Menu

In order to commemorate one year of the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry of Education has prepared a booklet which will be launched virtually by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan on August 24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:41 IST
Education Minister to launch major initiatives of NEP 2020. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In order to commemorate one year of the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry of Education has prepared a booklet which will be launched virtually by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan on August 24. In addition to the booklet, major NEP 2020 initiatives will also be launched by the Education Minister.

The initiatives include National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat which is a separate vertical for Fixed Line Network (FLN) resources developed under DIKSHA to assist and mentor states, Union Territories for providing advanced digital learning platforms through virtual live classrooms and labs. Union Education Minister along with Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virender Kumar will also launch, 'Priya'- Accessibility booklet developed by NCERT in collaboration with Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability for ingraining the concept and significance of accessibility in children right from their formative years itself as a move towards inclusive education.

The programme will be attended by senior officials of the department, heads of autonomous institutions and officers from the School Education Department from all states and UTs. (ANI)

