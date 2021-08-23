Left Menu

‘Priyanka Gandhi condoles death in her Mathura priest family’

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:44 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed "deep sorrow" on the untimely death of a member of the family of her Mathura priest, the priest family said. "I am pained with the news of the demise of your brother Ravindra Nath Chaturvedi," Vadra wrote to Chaturvedi's sister Brajbala Chaturvedi, an advocate and a senior Congress activist.

Our family is associated with the Nehru-Gandhi family for generations as its 'purohit' (priest), she said, showing Vadra's letter.

