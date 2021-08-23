‘Priyanka Gandhi condoles death in her Mathura priest family’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed "deep sorrow" on the untimely death of a member of the family of her Mathura priest, the priest family said. "I am pained with the news of the demise of your brother Ravindra Nath Chaturvedi," Vadra wrote to Chaturvedi's sister Brajbala Chaturvedi, an advocate and a senior Congress activist.

Our family is associated with the Nehru-Gandhi family for generations as its 'purohit' (priest), she said, showing Vadra's letter.

