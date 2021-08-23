Smuggling of 4000 Cubic fit timber foiled, 5 apprehended in Nagaland

Based on an intelligence input on Sunday, Assam Rifles apprehended five individuals and foiled timber smuggling at Jharnapani Village in Dimapur District, Nagaland.

The Assam Rifles recovered 4000 Cubic fit timber worth Rs 60 lakhs from Jharnapani Village.

Advertisement

"Assam Rifles based on an intelligence input, on 22 Aug, apprehended five individuals and foiled smuggling of 4000 Cubic fit timber worth Rs 60 Lakhs from Jharnapani Village, Dimapur District, Nagaland", The Assam Rifles said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)