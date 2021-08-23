Left Menu

NCB seized over 24 kgs charas, 2 held

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested two people and seized a vehicle carrying over 24 Kg charas.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-08-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 23:03 IST
NCB seized over 24 kgs charas, 2 held
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested two people and seized a vehicle carrying over 24 Kg charas. "On Sunday, specific input was provided to NCB regarding the trafficking of a huge consignment of Charas from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh to Amritsar, Punjab. On the basis of the information, NCB personnel of Amritsar sub-Zone laid Naka at Ladpalwan Toll plaza, Pathankot, and intercepted a blue color canter bearing no HP 73 1465 At Pathankot," said NCB officials.

Both arrested persons, Nazeer Mohd and MD Rafi revealed that "consignment was given to them by one notorious Himachal Pardesh based drug smuggler who is running an inter-state drug syndicate between Himachal Pradesh & Punjab since a long time and it was to be delivered at Verka Chowk in Amritsar area to Rahul Uppal of Amritsar". On the basis of information NCB team further arrested the receiver Rahul Uppal along with Rs 61000/drug money.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its Zonal Office in Chandigarh have started a special drive to bust the drug syndicates operating in Punjab and other neighbouring states from Aug 20-Sep 30, read a statement from NCB. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021