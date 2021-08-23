NCB seized over 24 kgs charas, 2 held

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested two people and seized a vehicle carrying over 24 Kg charas. "On Sunday, specific input was provided to NCB regarding the trafficking of a huge consignment of Charas from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh to Amritsar, Punjab. On the basis of the information, NCB personnel of Amritsar sub-Zone laid Naka at Ladpalwan Toll plaza, Pathankot, and intercepted a blue color canter bearing no HP 73 1465 At Pathankot," said NCB officials.

Both arrested persons, Nazeer Mohd and MD Rafi revealed that "consignment was given to them by one notorious Himachal Pardesh based drug smuggler who is running an inter-state drug syndicate between Himachal Pradesh & Punjab since a long time and it was to be delivered at Verka Chowk in Amritsar area to Rahul Uppal of Amritsar". On the basis of information NCB team further arrested the receiver Rahul Uppal along with Rs 61000/drug money.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its Zonal Office in Chandigarh have started a special drive to bust the drug syndicates operating in Punjab and other neighbouring states from Aug 20-Sep 30, read a statement from NCB. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

