Man held for attempting to rape minor girl in Rajasthan's Ajmer

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Ajmer district, informed the police on Monday.

ANI | Ajmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-08-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 09:20 IST
Raghuveer Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ajmer speaking to ANI on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Ajmer district, informed the police on Monday. According to the police, the accused person aged between 28-30 years is the neighbour of the girl.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC.ST Act, said the police. "The family of a 4-year-old girl in Ajmer district lodged a complaint at the Ganj police station against a man, who is their neighbour, for allegedly attempting to rape their minor daughter. The accused person has been arrested. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC.ST Act," said Raghuveer Singh, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Ajmer told ANI.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

