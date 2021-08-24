Man held for attempting to rape minor girl in Rajasthan's Ajmer
A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Ajmer district, informed the police on Monday.
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Ajmer district, informed the police on Monday. According to the police, the accused person aged between 28-30 years is the neighbour of the girl.
The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC.ST Act, said the police. "The family of a 4-year-old girl in Ajmer district lodged a complaint at the Ganj police station against a man, who is their neighbour, for allegedly attempting to rape their minor daughter. The accused person has been arrested. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC.ST Act," said Raghuveer Singh, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Ajmer told ANI.
Further investigation into the case is underway, he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Raje expresses concern over flood situation in parts of Rajasthan
Rajasthan govt working to ensure welfare of tribal communities: Gehlot
1 yr after 11 Pak migrants found dead in Rajasthan, community still awaits justice
Rajasthan: Gulab Chand Kataria demands action against ACB officials for not arresting doctor in graft case
Rajasthan HC grants bail to 6 more in Bhanwari Devi abduction-murder case