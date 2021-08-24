Left Menu

Devasthanam board row: Priests delegation meets Uttarakhand CM

A delegation of pilgrimage priests of Kedarnath and Badrinath, led by Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari and former Kedarnath MLA Shailarani Rawat, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence here on Tuesday.

Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meeting with the priests delegation in Dehradun on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of pilgrimage priests of Kedarnath and Badrinath, led by Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari and former Kedarnath MLA Shailarani Rawat, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence here on Tuesday. This came as priests have been demanding to dissolve the Devasthanam board.

The Chief Minister said that the Devasthanam Board would not harm pilgrim priests, the Hakuk Dhari and the Panda community. The Chief Minister said that there should be no communication gap. "The state government will find a way out through dialogue. All doubts will be cleared through dialogue and where reforms are needed, the state government will take up reforms," he said.

"All the concerned parties will also be heard and their doubts will be cleared before the Badrinath master plan is given shape. Everyone's interests will be protected as much as possible", he said. The members of the delegation also agreed to find a way out through talks.

Earlier on Sunday, Kedarnath Dham priests staged a protest demanding to dissolve the Devasthanam board. The Devbhoomi Tirtha Purohit Haqhakudhari Mahapanchayat Samiti had announced a state-wide agitation from August 17 to protest the alleged delay in scrapping the Char Dham Devasthanam Board (CDDB). (ANI)

