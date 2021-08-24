5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
ANI | Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:44 IST
The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh 296 kilometres South-Southeast of Kakinada. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 and Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 296 km SSE of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India," said NCS in a tweet.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
