5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:44 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were felt at 12:35 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh 296 kilometres South-Southeast of Kakinada. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 and Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 296 km SSE of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India," said NCS in a tweet.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

