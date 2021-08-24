Left Menu

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered

Indian Army's 26 Assam Rifles on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Nagmarg forest in Bandipora district of North Kashmir.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-08-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 14:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Indian Army's 26 Assam Rifles on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Nagmarg forest in Bandipora district of North Kashmir. As per a statement released by the Army, acting on a specific tip-off about the presence of a terrorist hideout, an operation was launched by 26 Assam Rifles in the Nagmarg forest.

During the search operation, a large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout which includes 10 Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) grenades, two Chinese grenades, and other incriminating material. "This has averted a major tragedy and recovery will be beneficial in ensuring and maintaining peace in the area," said an Army official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

