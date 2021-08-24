Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tata Power on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a 150 megawatt (MW) solar project in Loharki village in Rajasthan, which is expected to generate over 350 million units of electricity every year.

The project is spread over 756 acres and implemented by its 100 percent subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), Tata Power said in a statement.

Without disclosing financial details, it said approximately 6.56 lakh modules were used in the project and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tonnes of carbon emission every year. For the smooth processing of the installation, 48 inverters, 720 KM of DC cable, and 550 manpower have been used.

''The commissioning of the 150 MW project in Loharki, Rajasthan, has further fortified our position as one of the leading renewable energy companies in the country, with a strong presence in solar power generation.

"We will continue to seek the potential for sustainable growth of renewable power in India,'' Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said.

Despite various COVID-19 related challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power's EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has successfully completed the project within the timeline.

With this addition of 150 MW project, the total renewable installed capacity of Tata Power will be 2,947 MW, with 2015 MW of Solar and 932 MW of wind. It has another 1,084 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

