Left Menu

Extradition of former Mozambique Finance Minister Manuel Chang confirmed

According to a statement released by the department, Chang was arrested in 2018 at O.R Tambo International Airport where he was on his way to Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:58 IST
Extradition of former Mozambique Finance Minister Manuel Chang confirmed
Chang will be extradited to his home country where he will face several charges, including abuse of position and function, violation of budget laws, fraud by deception and embezzlement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed the extradition of former Mozambique Finance Minister, Manuel Chang.

Chang will be extradited to his home country where he will face several charges, including abuse of position and function, violation of budget laws, fraud by deception and embezzlement.

According to a statement released by the department, Chang was arrested in 2018 at O.R Tambo International Airport where he was on his way to Dubai.

Following his arrest, both the USA and the Mozambican government applied for his extradition and the Pretoria Magistrate's Court ruled that he was extraditable to both countries.

"Before the accused's surrender could be finalised, [Chang] brought an application in the High Court of South Africa against the Minister of Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, seeking his immediate transfer from South Africa to Mozambique," the statement said.

Following this, Minister Lamola approached the High Court to clarify whether Chang still enjoyed immunity from prosecution as he was still a Member of the Mozambican Parliament when then Justice Minister Michael Masutha decided that he be extradited to his home country.

The department said the High Court decided that extradition to Mozambique would "not make sense" as Chang enjoyed immunity from prosecution.

"It was understood that the Mozambican government sought to appeal the judgement, however, after several months, the Mozambican government made representations to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.

"The effect of the representations by the Mozambican authorities changed the facts of the matter particularly on the question of immunity from prosecution. As the facts stand now, [Chang] is not immune from prosecution and has been duly indicted by the Mozambican government," the statement said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021