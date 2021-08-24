President Ramaphosa attends Zambian President-Elect inauguration

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of Zambian President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today.

President-Elect Hichilema was elected as the country's new president following elections held in the country earlier this month.

According to a statement by the Presidency, President Rampahosa has congratulated the incoming Zambian government and expressed well wishes for President-Elect Hichilema's presidential term and for the people of Zambia.

"South Africa and Zambia enjoy deep historical ties forged during the struggle against apartheid and colonialism in the region and the relationship is currently underpinned by the mutual cooperation in diplomatic, cultural and economic development between the two nations," the statement said.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini will accompany President Ramaphosa to the inauguration.

A statement by the presidency last week said that during a call with President-Elect Hichilema last week, President Ramaphosa assured the President-Elect that South Africa would, in its relations with Zambia, build on the deep historical ties forged between the two nations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)