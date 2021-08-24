Left Menu

President Ramaphosa attends Zambian President-Elect inauguration

President-Elect Hichilema was elected as the country’s new president following elections held in the country earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusaka | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:19 IST
President Ramaphosa attends Zambian President-Elect inauguration
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini will accompany President Ramaphosa to the inauguration. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of Zambian President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today.

President-Elect Hichilema was elected as the country's new president following elections held in the country earlier this month.

According to a statement by the Presidency, President Rampahosa has congratulated the incoming Zambian government and expressed well wishes for President-Elect Hichilema's presidential term and for the people of Zambia.

"South Africa and Zambia enjoy deep historical ties forged during the struggle against apartheid and colonialism in the region and the relationship is currently underpinned by the mutual cooperation in diplomatic, cultural and economic development between the two nations," the statement said.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini will accompany President Ramaphosa to the inauguration.

A statement by the presidency last week said that during a call with President-Elect Hichilema last week, President Ramaphosa assured the President-Elect that South Africa would, in its relations with Zambia, build on the deep historical ties forged between the two nations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021