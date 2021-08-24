Left Menu

SA, Bangladesh Ministers hold discussion on agricultural cooperation

The department said the Ministers agreed to set up a technical team to review and finalise the agreement, which will seek to advance cooperation in the various areas.

The follows a meeting between Didiza and Momen held on Monday to discuss agricultural cooperation between the two countries. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) Minister Thoko Didiza and Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Abdul Momen, have agreed to set up a technical team to review and finalise the Memorandum of Understanding, in line with the DALRRD mandate.

The follows a meeting between Didiza and Momen held on Monday to discuss agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting between the two Ministers aimed to discuss the status of South Africa's relations with Bangladesh and most importantly, ensure that South Africa's agricultural sector benefits from the relationship with Bangladesh.

The department said the Ministers agreed to set up a technical team to review and finalise the agreement, which will seek to advance cooperation in the various areas.

The proposed agreement seeks to advance cooperation in the following areas:

Organise collaborative joint research and development programmes and enhanced cooperation between the agricultural councils;

Rural empowerment and employment;

Exchange of experiences on microfinance schemes;

Exchange of technical expertise related to crop improvement and production of safe food and agricultural commodities; and

Cooperation for improving technical know-how on ICT based agribusiness.

"Both parties would support the exchange visit and share opportunities that would support investment in agriculture," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

