KZN Govt assures rural citizens to continue to deliver housing

As the government continues to deliver housing through its programmes, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has assured rural citizens that they will not be excluded.

"I wish to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal that we remain determined to ensure that those who live in rural areas are not left behind as the new wave of human settlements delivery is sweeping throughout the corners of the province," KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Jomo Sibiya said on Monday.

Advertisement

The MEC visited the KwaMaphumulo Local Municipality to hand over a house to a 73-year-old woman who lives with her three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The initiative is part of the Maqumbi Rural Housing Project, which has to date spent more than R17.6 million for the construction of 1 500 houses.

"The structures that they were living in were not suitable for human habitation and not structurally safe and sound. As the department, we had to intervene and ensure speed in the construction of a new house for this deserving family," the MEC said.

Phase 1 of the Maqumbi Rural Housing Project is in Ward 4 and falls under the Mkhonto Traditional Council within the Maphumulo Local Municipality.

"Critically, as Human Settlements and Public Works, we are supporting the programme of rural development. We share the belief that rural development will help to ensure that the people live in areas where people could live with their families - work, access decent education and have access to quality healthcare.

"We understand that rural development will also help solve migration to big cities where there is a competition of land and accommodation," the MEC said.

In an effort to ensure rural development, the province has used the Maqumbi Rural Housing Project as a firm base for the acquisition of skills.

"More than 30 young people, including 16 females, from the local community, have been subjected to intensive bricklaying, plastering, roofing and carpentry training.

"The learners, who have been employed formally in the Maqumbi Rural Housing Project, will get their certificate in an official graduation ceremony scheduled to take place in the local community hall today," the MEC said.

He said the skills development of young people is fundamental to the growth trajectory the province has set.

"Through our Expanded Public Works Programme we want young people to take charge of the infrastructure revolution. The national government, together with the private sector, identified 276 projects with a total investment value of more than R2.7 trillion. Government went on to gazette 50 of these Strategic Integrated Projects with a value of R340 billion," the MEC said.

The projects are in the areas of human settlements, water and sanitation, energy, transport, digital infrastructure, harbour development and maritime in general.

Some of the projects are located in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Our programme today should therefore be viewed within the context of preparing young people to take advantage of all infrastructure projects as we move forward," Sibiya said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)