Mera Watan, Mera Chaman Mushaira to be held on 28th August

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that "Mera Watan, Mera Chaman" Mushaira will be organised in New Delhi on 28th August 2021 as a part of "Amrit Mahotsav" of 75 years of India's Independence.

Shri Naqvi said that renowned poets will present their poetry and couplets on the "celebrations of India's independence" while remembering the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters. They will also make the people aware of the "horrors and pains of the partition" through their poetry in the "Mera Watan, Mera Chaman" Mushaira at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the Capital.

Advertisement

He said that under the "Amrit Mahotsav" , the Union Minority Affairs Ministry is organising "Mera Watan, Mera Chaman" Mushairas and Kavi Sammelans across the country till 2023, where renowned as well as emerging poets will give messages full of memories related to 75 years of India's Independence.

The Minister stated that renowned poets such as Shri Wasim Barelvi, Mrs Shabeena Adeeb, Shri Manzar Bhopali, Dr V. P. Singh, Mrs Saba Balrampuri, Shri Haseeb Soz, Dr Aizaz Popular Meeruthi, Sardar Surendra Singh Shajar, Shri Sikandar Hayat Gadbad, Shri Khursheed Haider, Shri Aqeel Nomani, Dr Abbas Raza Nayyar Jalalpuri (Nizamat) will enthral the audience in the "Mushaira".

Shri Naqvi said that "Mushaira" and "Kavi Sammelan" are a part of the rich cultural legacy of our country which strengthens the fabric of "Unity in Diversity". Programmes such as "Mushaira" spread the message of peace and also strengthen the social harmony and brotherhood in the society. Such programmes also make the younger generation aware of the country's rich legacy of art and culture, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)