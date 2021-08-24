Ohmium launches green hydrogen electrolyzer gigafactory

Renewable energy startup Ohmium International on Tuesday announced the start of India's first green hydrogen electrolyzer gigafactory that will turn power from renewable sources into carbon-free hydrogen.

The Bengaluru plant will have an initial manufacturing capacity of 500 MW per year, with plans to scale to 2 GW (2000 MW), the firm said in a statement.

''While a number of corporates have announced plans to produce green hydrogen, the manufacture of electrolyzer by Ohmium will ensure availability of end-to-end solution within the country and cut down dependence on imports for this key equipment,'' it said.

Green Hydrogen, which is the pollution-free fuel of the future, is industry agnostic and will facilitate India's transition to clean energy.

With zero carbon footprint, the green hydrogen can be utilized for fertilizer production, refinery processing, steel production, conventional vehicle transportation with methanol blending, and direct hydrogen transportation in fuel-cell-based vehicles. Green Hydrogen can also be stored and transported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his Independence Day speech announced the setting up of the National Hydrogen Mission with the aim of becoming the new global hub of green hydrogen, and also its largest exporter.

''We are excited by the Prime Minister's announcement and fully support India's transition to a clean, safe and secure energy future. We are dedicating ourselves to serve the Prime Minister's vision for an 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat', by supporting both the 'National Hydrogen Mission' and 'Make in India' initiatives,'' said Pashupathy Gopalan, an Ohmium Investor.

Arne Ballantine, CEO & Co-Founder, Ohmium, said the firm has developed technology that can be both distributed and scaled-up. ''Our products are modular, high performance and high value. This ensures that they can be utilized to achieve levelized costs of hydrogen which support the growth of India's economy.'' Ohmium is headquartered in the United States with manufacturing in India and operations around the world.

