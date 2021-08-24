Hungary, Russia plan to sign vaccine production deal, new gas supply contract -minister

Hungary is in advance talks with Russia on a license-based production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Hungary that could start from the end of 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Hungary also wants to sign a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Gazprom this year, and talks about this are in the finishing stages, Szijjarto told a news conference after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Budapest.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)