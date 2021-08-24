Hungary, Russia plan to sign vaccine production deal, new gas supply contract -minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary is in advance talks with Russia on a license-based production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Hungary that could start from the end of 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.
Hungary also wants to sign a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Gazprom this year, and talks about this are in the finishing stages, Szijjarto told a news conference after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Budapest.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peter Szijjarto
- Hungary
- Szijjarto
- Russia
- Gazprom
- Hungarian
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russian
- Budapest
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia reports 22,160 new COVID-19 cases, 769 deaths
Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years
Russia expands military construction plans on Kuril islands - report
Russia registers 22,160 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
PM Modi to chair UNSC high-level open debate on maritime security, Russian President Putin to participate