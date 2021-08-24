Left Menu

NALCO donates saplings to people to mark 75 years of Independence

As a responsible Corporate organisation, NALCO  and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NALCO & NALCO Foundation donated saplings to people in villages of Kutudi, Mundagadati, Upergadati and  Talagadati in Damanjodi, Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:08 IST
During the function, employees of NALCO have also been spreading awareness and sensitising the villagers about the cardinal importance of environmental protection. Image Credit: Twitter(@NALCO_India)
  • Country:
  • India

National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines has donated a large number of saplings to people residing in the periphery of its Mines and Refinery Complex in Damanjodi, under Koraput district of Odisha. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the Aluminum major is undertaking a massive plantation drive across its Production Units in Koraput and Angul in the State.

As a responsible Corporate organisation, NALCO and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, NALCO & NALCO Foundation donated saplings to people in villages of Kutudi, Mundagadati, Upergadati and Talagadati in Damanjodi, Odisha. During the function, employees of NALCO have also been spreading awareness and sensitising the villagers about the cardinal importance of environmental protection. More and more villages in and around Damanjodi and Pottangi under the Koraput district will be covered in the near future.

In all its efforts and activities, the Company focuses on the preservation of Nature. Notably, NALCO has planted more than one crore saplings to date. The company is India's leading producer and exporter of alumina and aluminium. In order to keep pace with evolving situations, NALCO has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power.

(With Inputs from PIB)

