CMTI holds webinar on ‘Expert Talks from Samarth Udyog Centres'

Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) Bangalore, under the SAMARTH Udyog Bharat 4.0 Platform of Ministry of Heavy Industries organized a webinar on "Expert Talks from Samarth Udyog Centres" to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The objective of this Virtual Seminar on "Expert Talks from Samarth Udyog Centres" was to listen from the experts of the Samarth Udyog Centres on the indigenous technology developments & the ways for collaborations in the domain of Smart Manufacturing & Industry 4.0.

CMTI has established Smart Manufacturing Demo & Development Cell (SMDDC) as a Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) to propagate and support the process of adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing practices by the rapidly growing Indian manufacturing industry. Under SMDDC core activity, CMTI is propagating the knowledge and technical know-how of Industry 4.0 implementation and its benefits to the Indian technical community.

Industry 4.0 refers to the fourth industrial revolution, which is the cyber-physical transformation of manufacturing. Industry 4.0 has been defined as "a name for the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, including cyber-physical systems, the Internet of things, cloud computing and cognitive computing and creating the smart factory.

The webinar was targeted at professionals working in Research Labs, Academia, startups, MSME Industries, Private Industries and OEM's. Expert opinion on the present status and future direction of indigenous technology and development activities in the domain of Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 and Opportunities for collaboration with SAMARTH Udyog Centres was the key takeaway of the seminar.

Dr Nagahanumaiah, Director CMTI, Bangalore, Prof. Amaresh Chakrabarti, Professor, CPDM, IISc Bangalore, Mr Dattatraya Navalgundkar, Executive Director, C4I4, Pune, Prof. Sunil Jha, Professor, IIT Delhi, Prof. Surjya K Pal, Chair Person, AMT, IIT Kharagpur and Shri. Prakash Vinod Scientist-F & CH, SMPM, CMTI, Bangalore were the key speakers.

CMTI is a Research & Development organisation under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, focusing on providing 'Technology Solutions' to the manufacturing sector and assisting technological growth in the country. CMTI plays a key role in applied research, design and development (RD&D), technology forecasting, assimilation and dissemination of manufacturing technology to Indian industries.

