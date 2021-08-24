Left Menu

Gautam Solar installs 1,500 solar pumps in Haryana under PM-Kusum Yojana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:09 IST
Gautam Solar installs 1,500 solar pumps in Haryana under PM-Kusum Yojana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Solar on Tuesday said it has installed about 1,500 solar pumps at various locations in Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana.

In a statement, the company said pumps of 7.5 horsepower (HP) and 10 HP capacity have been installed for farmers in the state to reduce their dependence on diesel-based generators.

Gautam Solar Managing Director Gautam Mohanka said, ''So far, we've worked with the farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan, who have shown great interest in the new solar technologies and have embraced the change wholeheartedly.

''We look forward to working with farmers in the other regions of the country as well and help them in their noble pursuit by gearing them with clean, efficient, and cost-effective irrigation equipment.'' The PM Kusum Yojana was launched by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in 2019 to provide subsidies on solar pumps to farmers.

Under this scheme, farmers have to bear 40 percent of the pump's cost, while the central and state governments subsidize the remaining 60 percent for solar pumps that have a capacity of up to 10 HP.

However, Haryana and some other states have provided additional top-up on the subsidies, which has reduced the farmer's share to less than 25 percent.

Delhi-based Gautam Solar produces solar pump components and other solar products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021