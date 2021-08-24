Gautam Solar installs 1,500 solar pumps in Haryana under PM-Kusum Yojana

Gautam Solar on Tuesday said it has installed about 1,500 solar pumps at various locations in Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana.

In a statement, the company said pumps of 7.5 horsepower (HP) and 10 HP capacity have been installed for farmers in the state to reduce their dependence on diesel-based generators.

Gautam Solar Managing Director Gautam Mohanka said, ''So far, we've worked with the farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan, who have shown great interest in the new solar technologies and have embraced the change wholeheartedly.

''We look forward to working with farmers in the other regions of the country as well and help them in their noble pursuit by gearing them with clean, efficient, and cost-effective irrigation equipment.'' The PM Kusum Yojana was launched by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in 2019 to provide subsidies on solar pumps to farmers.

Under this scheme, farmers have to bear 40 percent of the pump's cost, while the central and state governments subsidize the remaining 60 percent for solar pumps that have a capacity of up to 10 HP.

However, Haryana and some other states have provided additional top-up on the subsidies, which has reduced the farmer's share to less than 25 percent.

Delhi-based Gautam Solar produces solar pump components and other solar products.

