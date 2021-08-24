Left Menu

People will get some relief in coming months: Hardeep Puri on fuel price rise

Now when it is 75 dollar per litre, we are still imposing the same Rs 32 per litre, he said.Fuel prices in India are determined by the international market since the Congress-led UPA deregulated oil pricing in 2010, Puri said.Besides the excise duty imposed by the central government on fuel, the states also levy VAT, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:49 IST
People will get some relief in coming months: Hardeep Puri on fuel price rise
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
  • Country:
  • India

The government is very sensitive to the issue of rise in fuel prices, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday, asserting that people will get some relief in the coming months.

International oil prices are slowly coming down and stablising, the minister added, addressing a press conference here.

''The central government is very sensitive to this issue...I see that in the coming months relief will come,'' he told reporters, replying to a query if any relief can be expected in the near future.

Puri, however, defended the government on the consistent rise of fuel prices in the country, saying the Centre imposes an excise duty of Rs 32 per litre and the revenue thus generated is spent on various welfare schemes.

''The central government is also very sensitive to other responsibilities that we have...the government provided free rations to 80 crore people, free vaccines, all other facilities. So it's a part of that picture,'' he said.

The minister said the excise duty levied by the central government continues to remain the same today as it was in April 2010.

''For example, when international price was 19 dollar 60 cents or 64 cents per litre, then also we used to impose Rs 32 per litre. Now when it is 75 dollar per litre, we are still imposing the same Rs 32 per litre,'' he said.

Fuel prices in India are determined by the international market since the Congress-led UPA deregulated oil pricing in 2010, Puri said.

Besides the excise duty imposed by the central government on fuel, the states also levy VAT, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021