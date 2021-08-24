Left Menu

14 day quarantine mandatory for Afghan evacuees at ITBP's Delhi camp: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has mandated a compulsory 14-day institutional quarantine for those who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Delhi, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Health Ministry has mandated a compulsory 14-day institutional quarantine for those who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Delhi, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Ministry stated that "Any person tested positive or detected as symptomatic shall be shifted to identified Covid-19 dedicated Covid care centre or Covid hospital."

Meanwhile, two Afghanistan returnees have tested COVID-19 positive. "Two Afghanistan returnees tested positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic. They have been admitted at Delhi's LNJP Hospital," said an official from a hospital.

"All nodal agencies involved are Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Minimum Obstruction Clearance Altitude (MoCA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Government of NCT of Delhi," the memorandum read. National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) shall designate and communicate the name, designation and contact details of their nodal persons to each and to the MoHFW, it said. (ANI)

