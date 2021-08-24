Left Menu

NDMC to set up plastic waste processing plant, take other green measures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 23:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has planned to set up a 50 tonne per day plastic waste processing plant as part of steps being taken by the civic body to gradually phase out single-use plastic, officials said on Tuesday.

The plant will come up at Tikri Kalan as per Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Central Pollution Control Board guidelines, the NDMC said.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said that the NDMC is taking various steps to phase out single-use plastic from areas under its jurisdiction. The NDMC is going to set up a 50 tonne per day (TPD) plastic waste processing plant at Tikri Kalan, he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

''We are also in process to empanel waste management agencies for the work of segregation, collection, transportation of plastic waste for its recycling or processing,'' he said.

Goel said that about 4500 MT of municipal solid waste is generated or collected from areas under the jurisdiction of the NDMC. Out of this, about 450 MT constitutes the plastic waste which comprises recyclable and non-recyclable components, he added.

The NDMC has come up with the action plan to eliminate single-use plastic and to implement plastic waste management Rules, 2016, Goel said.

A waste-processing facility is already being run at Narela-Bawana with 2,000 TPD capacity municipal solid waste, including plastic waste collected from three zones of the civic body.

He said nearly 350 TPD RDF (refuse-derived fuel) collected from Bhalaswa site through bio-mining of legacy waste is also being used in waste-to-energy plant at Narela-Bawana.

An integrated waste-to-energy plant in collaboration with IOCL for processing of municipal solid waste, including plastic waste, is also in the making, the NDMC said.

Goel also said that NDMC is coordinating with RWAs, market associations, NGOs to intensify its drive against plastic waste which is about 10 per cent of the total municipal solid waste.

He adding that for this purpose the civic body conducting awareness drives to curb use of single-use plastic.

According to the orders of the NGT, the NDMC has issued 1,526 challans, seized over 12,930 kg of plastic bags below 50 microns in width and collected Rs 19.18 lakh in penalty till January 31, 2021, he added.

