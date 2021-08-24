QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Rock stars and other fans across the globe reacted on Tuesday to the death of Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock during his nearly 60 years as a drummer with the Rolling Stones. RINGO STARR

"God bless Charlie Watts, we're going to miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo." PAUL MCCARTNEY

"I knew he was ill but I didn't know he was this ill... Condolences to the Stones. It's a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock." ELTON JOHN

"A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company." BRIAN WILSON

"I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy." DURAN DURAN

"So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts. An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960s. A man of grace, style, dignity and composure." NILE RODGERS

"Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music." (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Howard Goller)

