BRIEF-Saudi industrial sector attracts 70 bln riyals in 7 months, minister says
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-08-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 00:29 IST
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources says in a tweet: * Industrial sector attracted investments of more than 70 billion riyals ($18.7 billion) in first seven months of 2021.
