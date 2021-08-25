Pemex targets Aug. 30 to restore all oil production hit by platform fire
Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) expects to resume by August 30 all oil production hit by a deadly fire on an offshore platform, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Sunday's accident in the southern Gulf of Mexico put 125 wells offline. So far 35 wells, which produce 71,000 barrels a day, have been brought back online, Chief Executive Octavio Romero said in a video posted on Youtube.
