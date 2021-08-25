Left Menu

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria flies Tejas MK 1 FOC fighter in Bengaluru

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew a Tejas single-seater light combat aircraft MK1 FOC fighter during his visit to IAF and flight test establishments and facilities of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-08-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 10:20 IST
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria flies Tejas MK 1 FOC fighter in Bengaluru
Visua of CAS Rakesh Bhadauria on Tejas MK1 FOC fighter (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew a Tejas single-seater light combat aircraft MK1 FOC fighter during his visit to IAF and flight test establishments and facilities of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here. During his two-day visit on August 23-24, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) also visited the Software Development Institute (SDI), the unit tasked with undertaking the development of avionics software.

He noted that the sustained focus on critical projects by the Institute had contributed significantly to increasing the operational and functional capability of IAF, according to an official release. Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria outlined his vision for SDI to move towards software indigenisation for integration of various weapons on IAF aircraft and achieving self-reliance in enhancing combat potential.

As part of the visit, the CAS met and interacted with the test crew and engineers of Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, and HAL. He underscored the crucial role of both the establishments in furthering the shared goal of building an indigenous aviation industry capability of meeting our future requirements, read the release. On arrival, Bhadauria was received by AVM Jeetendra Mishra VSM, Commandant Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE).

During his visit to ASTE, the CAS was given an overview of ongoing projects and briefed on the progress of operational trials. During his interaction with personnel, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria spoke of the unique and challenging role of ASTE, noted its laudable achievements, and re-emphasised on the need for staying ahead of the curve in order to leverage its expertise in delivering the requirements of IAF Operational units. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021