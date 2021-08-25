Left Menu

Concerns about environmental degradation of the Panambur beach, near Mangaluru have been raised due to waste material, including plastic, littering the area.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-08-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 10:31 IST
Litter, plastic waste at Mangaluru's Panambur beach causes concern
Visual of Panambur beach in Mangaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Concerns about environmental degradation of the Panambur beach, near Mangaluru have been raised due to waste material, including plastic, littering the area. It is one of the most popular beaches in coastal Karnataka.

Several residents of the area are extremely unhappy with the situation. Speaking to ANI, environmental activist Y Baikampady said, "It is an iconic beach. It used to be cleaned up every day. But for the last two years, it is not being managed by the authorities well. As a result, such waste has piled up on the beach."

"People from various places come here regularly. We need co-operation from an authority. I hope that the department of tourism looks into the matter," he said. Meanwhile, locals were seen even avoiding passing near the littered beach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

