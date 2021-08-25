Left Menu

Two persons killed in Visakhapatnam mishap

Two persons were killed in an accident that took place near the airport on National Highway 16 in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-08-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 11:01 IST
Two persons killed in Visakhapatnam mishap
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed in an accident that took place near the airport on National Highway 16 in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. A delivery van was going from Anandapuram to Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam hit a parked truck from behind, airport police said.

"Two persons who were travelling in the delivery van were killed on that spot. The bodies were sent to King George Hospital for post mortem. However, the driver escaped with minor injuries," the police added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: NTPC commissions largest floating solar PV project in Visakhapatnam

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021