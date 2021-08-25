Left Menu

Cabinet increases sugarcane FRP by Rs 5 to Rs 290/qtl for 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:52 IST
  • India

The Centre on Wednesday increased the minimum price sugar mills pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 5 to Rs 290 per quintal for the next marketing year starting October 2021.

The decision to increase the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane for the 2021-22 marketing year (October-September) was taken in the Cabinet meeting held here.

The government had fixed sugarcane FRP at Rs 285 per quintal for the current 2020-21 marketing year.

This was informed by Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal.

The central government announces the FRP, the minimum price that mills have to pay to cane growers, every year before start of the sugarcane crushing season. However, many state governments, including Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have been announcing their sugarcane rates (state advised price or SAP) over and above the FRP.

