Karnataka aims to be first state to double farmers' income by 2023-24: CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 14:01 IST
Karnataka aims to be the first state to double the farmers' income by 2023-24 and will be constituting a committee comprising farmers to prepare a state-specific report in this regard, which the government will implement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

The government has also decided to set up a 'secondary agriculture directorate' that will be working with regards to the processing of food and all agro products.

The CM today held discussions with Dr. Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Chairman Empowered Body, Doubling Farmers' Income, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India.

''We have had a detailed discussion regarding the report they have submitted and how to go about it. Karnataka has taken a keen interest in doubling the farmers' income, our desire is that we should be the first state to double the farmers' income by 2023-24,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting here, he said several steps need to be taken for doubling farmers' income and the Centre is ready to join hands with us in this regard.

''We are constituting a committee consisting of farmers, who will be in constant touch with the Centre, and prepare a Karnataka specific report on farmers' income, which we will implement,'' he added.

Bommai further said a committee is being constituted under the leadership of the Agriculture Minister to focus on seed, pest, and fertilizer management and regarding improving the nutrition level in the soil, with the help of Agriculture Universities.

Also, a special task force is being constituted with regards to the processing of food and all agro products, including agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, animal husbandry, dairy, fishery and it will be called the secondary agriculture directorate.

